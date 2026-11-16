Mckenna Grace Reacts to Britney Spears Biopic Fan Casting

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The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping star Mckenna Grace is reacting to the fan casting associating her with Jon M. Chu‘s Britney Spears biopic.

If you don’t know, Liz Meriwether is writing the script, but we have not heard much in terms of casting for the film.

Fans have had thoughts on who could play the superstar entertainer, though, and Mckenna‘s name has come up.

The topic came up during SiriusXM’s Andy Cohen Live today (November 16).

When asked by Andy Cohen if she was a fan, Mckenna said, “Of course I am. I actually moved out, I started acting when I was five and I moved out to LA. We lived, you know, like two hours outside of LA. The only, I had like a movie and then I had all of Britney’s My Prerogative Greatest Hits, all of her music videos. So, for five years, that was the only CD I had whenever I’d drive two hours in and out of LA.”

She then added, “I’m a big fan”

Joseph Zada, her Hunger Games co-star, then chimed in: “She’d be fantastic.” Joseph has apparently been campaigning for her to get the role, too.

Mckenna added, “That’d be a dream, but only if she was okay with it, you know?”

And when asked if she could dance like Britney, she responded, “I can learn.”

There are other stars who have also been unofficially linked to the role, like Addison Rae, Sydney Sweeney and more.

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