Mckenna Grace Recreates Katniss’ Mockingjay Dress from ‘Catching Fire’ for ‘Sunrise on the Reaping’ NYC Premiere!

Credit: Getty, Lionsgate

Mckenna Grace saved one of her best press tour looks for the NYC premiere of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

The 20-year-old actress has been doing method dressing for the Hunger Games press tour, recreating some of Katniss’ costumes and actress Jennifer Lawrence‘s best looks from the past.

Mckenna recreated Katniss’ Mockingjay dress from Catching Fire at the latest premiere on Monday night (November 16) in New York City. She’s in a custom Pamella Roland cobalt blue liquid organza column gown featuring a draped bodice adorned with a crystal-embellished Mockingjay motif.

The original dress is featured as part of the “Girl on Fire” scene in Catching Fire, when Katniss is being interviewed on stage and her dress fully transforms into the winged look.

You can watch the scene below!

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

We’re just one week away from the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

Check out more photos of Mckenna on the carpet below!

Posted To:Event Photos Hunger Games Jennifer Lawrence McKenna Grace The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping