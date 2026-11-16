Miley Cyrus Reacts to Grammys 2027 Nomination with Late Godmother Dolly Parton: ‘I Miss Her’

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Miley Cyrus is celebrating her bittersweet nomination at the 2027 Grammys.

The 33-year-old singer and her late godmother/mentor Dolly Parton received a nomination in the Best Country Duo/Group Performance category for their remake of “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.” The remake is a Dolly‘s 1977 song and was released to raise money for pediatric cancer research at Nashville’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital at Vanderbilt.

After the nominations were announced, Miley took to Instagram to react and also remember Dolly while sharing a photo while holding a vinyl copy of the late country music icon’s 1977 album New Harvest…First Gathering, which featured “Light of a Clear Blue Morning.”

“A couple Christmases ago Dolly gifted me this vinyl knowing how much I’d love an original,” Miley began. “My Aunt Dolly is one of the greatest songwriters the world has ever known. She never made music for recognition but to make the world a happier place through her songs.”

Miley and Dolly are nominated alongside Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire. Dolly was also nominated a second time in that same category for her and the Zac Brown Band’s duet, “Butterfly.”

“To be nominated alongside her, Lainey Wilson, Queen Latifah and Reba McEntire for Light of a Clear Blue Morning is a beautiful way to honor her enormous heart,” Miley continued. “This cover supported pediatric cancer research at Vanderbilt’s Monroe Carell Jr. Children’s Hospital a cause close to her heart.”

“I miss her calling on big days like this but feel her in every moment,” she concluded. “Love you Aunt Dolly. Congratulations to these beautiful women and all the other nominees.”

Along with message, Miley also shared a video of herself in the recording studio while singing their now-Grammy nominated song.

Dolly passed away in August 2026 following a brief, private battle with cancer. She was 80-years-old.

The 2027 Grammys will be taking place on Sunday, February 7, 2027. You can see the full list of nominations here.

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