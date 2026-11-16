Morning Joe’s Willie Geist Exiting MS Now Show, Moving to ‘Today’ Show

Nov 16, 2026 2 min read
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Willie Geist is leaving Morning Joe in a shocking move.

If you don’t know, the 51-year-old journalist has been a co-host on MS Now’s Morning Joe alongside Joe Scarborough and Mika Brzezinski since 2007.

Willie Geist attends the 2017 Time 100 Gala at Jazz at Lincoln Center on April 25, 2017 in New York City.

Willie Geist Will Move on To the Today Show in an Expanded Role

It was announced that Willie will now take on bigger roles at NBC News and the Today show. He already has a role at the Today show, hosting Sunday Today.

“I am so grateful to both NBC and MS NOW for the unique opportunity to do what I love at both networks,” Willie said. “This is a bittersweet goodbye to Joe, Mika, and the place that made possible everything else in my career over the last two decades, but I am thrilled to settle in with my family at Today and dedicate all of my time to that special place.”

“Over the past 10 years, Willie has transformed Sunday Today from a broadcast into a distinctive, multi platform brand with a voice and identity all its own. We’re thrilled he’ll now be able to focus full-time on building the brand in new ways and bringing his exceptional journalism to all of our platforms,” Libby Leist, executive VP of Today and lifestyle at NBC, said.

His new role will begin in early 2027, Variety reports. For his new gig, he’ll apparently be traveling the country to report human-interest stories, will act as a fill in host, and focus attention on his Sunday Sitdown podcast.

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