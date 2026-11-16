‘The Office’ Cast Reuniting for NBC’s 100th Anniversary Special – See the Star-Studded Celebrity Guest List!

Credit: NBC

NBC is celebrating its 100th anniversary with a huge television special, and some of the network’s most beloved stars are coming back together!

The network announced the first wave of celebrities set to appear at NBC100: The Live Celebration on Monday (November 16), including stars from The Office, This Is Us, Frasier and Will & Grace.

Steve Carell, John Krasinski, Jenna Fischer, Mindy Kaling and Rainn Wilson are among the many Office stars confirmed to participate, marking one of the show’s largest announced cast gatherings in years.

Other stars on the guest list include Tina Fey, Amy Poehler, Jerry Seinfeld, Mandy Moore, Mariska Hargitay, Kelsey Grammer, Conan O’Brien and David Letterman.

The three-hour special will air live on Thursday (December 10) at 8 p.m. ET on NBC and Peacock from the Dolby Theatre in Los Angeles.

According to NBC’s official announcement, the celebration will feature cast reunions, musical performances, comedy tributes and memorable moments from the network’s history.

Additional celebrity guests and appearances from shows including ER, Parks and Recreation, 30 Rock and Saturday Night Live will be announced at a later date.

We’ve broken down the first 50 confirmed celebrities and groups by the shows and franchises they’re best known for.

Click through to see who’s confirmed for NBC’s 100th anniversary celebration…

Posted To:Adam Levine Amy Poehler Angela Kinsey B.J. Novak Blake Shelton Brian Baumgartner Cheers Chris Sullivan Chrissy Metz Conan O'Brien David Hyde Pierce David Letterman Debra Messing Ellie Kemper Eric McCormack Frasier Ice-T Jenna Fischer Jerry Seinfeld Jimmy Fallon John Krasinski Kate McKinnon Kelsey Grammer Larry David Law & Order: SVU Mandy Moore Mariska Hargitay Melora Hardin Michael Phelps Mindy Kaling NBC Nbc100: The Live Celebration Peacock Phyllis Smith Queen Latifah Rainn Wilson Saturday Night Live Seinfeld Seth Meyers Simone Biles Sterling K Brown Steve Carell Ted Danson Television The Office The Voice This is Us Tina Fey Will & Grace