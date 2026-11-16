New ‘Remain’ Trailer: Jake Gyllenhaal & Phoebe Dynevor Star in M. Night Shyamalan’s New Supernatural Thriller – Watch Now!

Credit: Warner Bros., YouTube

Warner Bros. has released a new trailer for M. Night Shyamalan‘s romance supernatural thriller.

Jake Gyllenhaal and Phoebe Dynevor star in Remain, which marks an “unprecedented collaboration between two of the world’s most creative minds: best-selling author Nicholas Sparks, and visionary filmmaker M. Night Shyamalan.”

What is Remain about?

Here’s the logline: “When reclusive architect Tate Gordon moves to small coastal town to complete his latest project, he encounters an alluring young woman who pulls him out of his shell, and into the center of a deadly mystery that hangs over the town.”

The cast also includes Ashley Walters, Julie Hagerty and Jay O. Sanders.

M. Night and Nicholas independently wrote the screenplay and novel, respectively, based on the same original story. M. Night also directed the produced the movie.

When will Remain be released?

Remain hits theaters on February 5, 2027.

Posted To:Jake Gyllenhaal M. Night Shyamalan Movies Nicholas Sparks Phoebe Dynevor Remain Trailer