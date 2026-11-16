Nicola Coughlan Plans to Boycott the ‘Harry Potter’ TV Show: ‘Not For Me’

Nov 16, 2026 1 min read
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Nicola Coughlan attends the 31st annual Screen Actors Guild Awards at Shrine Auditorium and Expo Hall on February 23, 2025 in Los Angeles, California.
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Bridgerton star Nicola Coughlan will not be watching HBO Max’s Harry Potter series.

In a new interview with The Observer, the 39-year-old actress spoke out about the series, which will debut during Christmastime. Nicola and J.K. Rowling, the book’s author, previously clashed.

Over the past few years, the author has made it very clear that she does not support transgender people and often doubles down on her opinions when pressed by critics.

Nicola, by contrast, is a vocal advocate for transgender rights.

The new Harry Potter series stars John Lithgow, Janet McTeer, Nick Frost, Paapa Essiedu, and others.

Nicola Coughlan Won’t Watch Harry Potter and Would Not Star In It Either

She stated, “I will not be watching the new Harry Potter show and I would never be in it. Look, I know people that are involved in those shows, and they’re nice people and whatever, but it’s not for me.”

She also commented on J.K. Rowling‘s past response to her. The author once said she did not know who Nicola was, and also claimed she did not know who Pedro Pascal was either, amid their support for the trans community.

Nicola said, “Me, I could believe. But Pedro Pascal? You know who Pedro Pascal is, girl. Like, please.”

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