Nicolas Cage & Chris Pine to Star in Vegas Drama Series ‘American Epic’ from B.J. Novak & A24

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Nicolas Cage and Chris Pine are teaming up for a new show!

The two actors are set to star in the new Las Vegas-set drama series American Epic from B.J. Novak, who is writing the project, and John Hipps‘ A24-based company Cut To.

Here’s the synopsis per Deadline:

In American Epic, in a final bid to forge his legacy, magnetic Vegas casino mogul Wyatt Pascal (Cage) squares off with Midwestern pastor Bill Massey (Pine) to pull off one last impossible act: building something eternal in the most temporary place on earth.

B.J. will executive produce alongside Chris, 46, and Ian Gotler of Barry Linen Motion Pictures and Hipps and Patrick McDonald of Cut To.

While this will be the first on-screen pairing for Nic, 62, and Chris they were both part of the voice cast of the 2018 animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, though their characters did not interact.

Nic‘s casting in American Epic comes after he recently confirmed that he will be leading season five of HBO’s True Detective! This Oscar-nominated actor will also be starring in the series.

Posted To:A24 American Epic BJ Novak Chris Pine Nicolas Cage Television