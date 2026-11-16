Noah Kahan Reacts to 2027 Grammys Snub With 3-Word Message

Nov 16, 2026 1 min read
Add Just Jared - Celebrity News, Entertainment News & Photos on GoogleAdd on Google
Noah Kahan speaks on stage during An Evening With Noah Kahan at Grammy Museum on September 03, 2026 in Los Angeles, California
Credit: Getty Images

Singer Noah Kahan is reacting to his 2027 Grammy Awards nominations snubs.

If you don’t know, he was eligible with his album The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs.

However, he only received one nomination this morning, in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category. He did not receive an Album of the Year nomination, and none of his songs made the Record of the Year or Song of the Year lineups.

His fans were not happy to see the lack of love from the Recording Academy this morning.

Be sure to see the full list of nominees for the 2027 Grammys, if you missed it.

Noah Kahan Seemingly Reacts to His Grammy Awards Snubs

Noah sent out a post on X, aka Twitter, to react to the news.

He only posted three words: “Life goes on.”

Fans immediately started consoling Noah in the comments of the post with encouraging words.

Noah has been nominated three times over the years, but has not won a Grammy Award yet.

Posted To:

Top Stories

See All
Robert Pattinson as James Bond on the left and a stock image of Robert at an event in 2026 on the right
007

Robert Pattinson Is the Next James Bond: First Look Video Released!

Robert Pattinson is officially the next James Bond after Daniel Craig retired from the role! After months and months of […]
  1. Devon Terrell and Aaron Taylor-Johnson are seen filming on the set of "Enigma Variations" in downtown Manhattan on November 16, 2026 in New York City.
    Aaron Johnson

    Aaron Taylor-Johnson Passionately Kisses Devon Terrell on ‘Enigma Variations’ Set (Photos)
  2. John Summit performs at the Do LaB during the 2026 Coachella Valley Music and Arts Festival at Empire Polo Club on April 10, 2026 in Indio, California.
    2027 Grammy Awards

    DJ John Summit Slams the Grammys for Ignoring ‘Real Electronic Dance Music,’ Vows to Stop Submitting
  3. Gypsy Rose Blanchard selfie with Ken Urker
    Gypsy Rose Blanchard

    Ken Urker’s Cause of Death Confirmed: Gypsy Rose Blanchard’s Ex Died From Drug Toxicity
  4. Harry Styles Madonna Justin Bieber composite photo
    2027 Grammy Awards

    Grammy Nominations 2027 Snubs: Harry Styles, Madonna, Justin Bieber & More