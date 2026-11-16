Noah Kahan Reacts to 2027 Grammys Snub With 3-Word Message

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Singer Noah Kahan is reacting to his 2027 Grammy Awards nominations snubs.

If you don’t know, he was eligible with his album The Great Divide: The Last of the Bugs.

However, he only received one nomination this morning, in the Best Contemporary Folk Album category. He did not receive an Album of the Year nomination, and none of his songs made the Record of the Year or Song of the Year lineups.

His fans were not happy to see the lack of love from the Recording Academy this morning.

Be sure to see the full list of nominees for the 2027 Grammys, if you missed it.

Noah Kahan Seemingly Reacts to His Grammy Awards Snubs

Noah sent out a post on X, aka Twitter, to react to the news.

He only posted three words: “Life goes on.”

Life goes on — Noah Kahan (@NoahKahan) November 16, 2026

Fans immediately started consoling Noah in the comments of the post with encouraging words.

Noah has been nominated three times over the years, but has not won a Grammy Award yet.

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