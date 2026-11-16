‘Reasonable Doubt’ Renewed for Season 5 at Hulu Ahead of Season 4 Finale – Here’s What We Know!

Credit: Hulu

Reasonable Doubt fans have something to celebrate: The Hulu legal drama is coming back for another season!

The hit series, starring Emayatzy Corinealdi as criminal defense attorney Jax Stewart, has been renewed for Season 5, just over a week before the current season comes to an end.

According to Deadline, Hulu has ordered another season following strong viewership for the show’s fourth installment.

The series, which debuted in 2022, also stars McKinley Freeman, Morris Chestnut, Meagan Good and more.

The news arrives as viewers prepare for the final two episodes of Season 4, with the finale scheduled for Tuesday (November 24).

Has Reasonable Doubt Been Renewed for Season 5?

Yes, according to the new report!

Season 5 is moving forward after the show’s fourth season became its most-watched installment to date.

Deadline also says Season 4 has delivered double-digit percentage increases compared to each previous season, citing Hulu’s viewing figures.

According to the report, the most recent episode drew more than 40% more global views on its first day than the Season 4 premiere did on its first day.

According to Disney, Reasonable Doubt has accumulated more than 150 million hours of streaming globally across Hulu and Disney+.

The series is executive produced by Kerry Washington and was created by Raamla Mohamed.

When Will Reasonable Doubt Season 5 Premiere?

A premiere date for Season 5 has not been announced.

The show has released new seasons annually since 2024, with Season 4 premiering on October 6, 2026. However, Hulu has not yet announced a production schedule or release window for the fifth season.

In the meantime, Season 4 has two episodes remaining.

Episode 9, titled “I Did It My Way,” premieres Tuesday (November 17), followed by Episode 10, “Moment of Clarity,” on Tuesday (November 24).

The latest season follows Jax as she attempts to rebuild her personal and professional life after a violent attack leaves her family and new law firm shaken. A high-profile case involving one of her longtime clients puts The Stewart Firm under even more pressure.

In addition to Emayatzy, the fourth season features McKinley Freeman, Tim Jo, Angela Grovey, Meagan Good and Durrell “Tank” Babbs, with appearances from Morris Chestnut, La La Anthony, Rutina Wesley and more.

The returning cast for Season 5 has not yet been formally announced.

All released episodes are available to stream on Hulu.

Check out our complete Reasonable Doubt Season 4 episode schedule for the remaining premiere dates.

Posted To:Angela Grovey Disney Plus Durrell Tank Babbs Emayatzy Corinealdi hulu Kerry Washington La La Anthony McKinley Freeman Meagan Good Morris Chestnut Raamla Mohamed Reasonable Doubt Rutina Wesley Television Tim Jo