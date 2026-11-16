Robert Pattinson Dating History: List of His Famous Ex-Girlfriends Revealed

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Robert Pattinson was just named as the next James Bond, and many might be wondering a little more about his life!

Well, the 40-year-old actor has had 3 high-profile relationships over the years, and has been with his current partner for 8 years. They are engaged!

Scroll down for the info…

Kristen Stewart (2009-2013)

Robert Pattinson famously dated his twilight co-star Kristen Stewart while the movies were at their height.

The pair met while working on the first Twilight film, released in 2008, where they played Edward Cullen and Bella Swan.

They reportedly began dating in 2009 and became one of Hollywood’s most closely followed couples.

Their relationship experienced difficulties in 2012 after Kristen was photographed kissing director Rupert Sanders. She publicly apologized and their relationship eventually came to an end in 2013.

FKA Twigs (2014–2017)

After his split from Kristen, Robert eventually started sparking romance rumors with singer FKA Twigs.

The couple were first linked in 2014. In fact, reports eventually suggested that they got engaged.

However, by 2017, they faced rumors of a split.

Suki Waterhouse (2018-present)

Around 2018, Robert was sparking romance rumors with model, actress, and singer Suki Waterhouse! They were continually photographed together in London during this time.

In December 2022, the couple made their red-carpet debut together after remaining notoriously private during their early years together.

In 2023, Suki confirmed she was pregnant with their first child, a baby girl, who was born in March of 2024! They also revealed they were engaged.

As of November 2026, Suki and Robert have not yet wed.

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