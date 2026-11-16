Rosario Dawson’s Cut ‘Spider-Man’ Scene Reportedly Returning in Movie’s Re-Release

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Rosario Dawson‘s deleted scene from Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be included in the upcoming theatrical re-release!

Tom Holland‘s fourth Spider-Man film became the highest grossing movie of the year, and the third-highest grossing worldwide. So it makes sense it will be receiving a re-release on December 4 ahead of awards season.

The new extended cut will feature new scenes, like Rosario‘s cut scene where she reprises her role as Night Nurse, a character that previously appeared in Marvel series Daredevil, Iron Fist, Luke Cage, and The Defenders, according to Deadline.

Tickets to the new extended version will go on sale on November 19.

Sony has already talked about their robust plans for an awards campaign.

“The Academy is meant to recognize greatness. So, to be honest, I think comes down to greatness,” chairman and CEO of Sony Pictures Motion Picture Group Tom Rothman said. “But also to receive wisdom about what greatness is. If there aren’t people thinking about it, we’re gonna do what we can just to make people think about it. I think it’s also incumbent upon studios who make these kinds of quality commercial films to get people to think about it, and here’s what I ask people when I walk around: ‘Are you telling me that there are 10 films this year that are better than this film?’”

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