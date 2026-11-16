Russell Brand Under Investigation for ‘Appalling’ Message from Prison Shared Publicly by Wife Laura

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Russell Brand is under investigation by British officials over whether he violated prison rules after his wife shared a message in which the convicted rapist insisted he was innocent.

Earlier this month, the 51-year-old disgraced comedian and actor was found guilty of three counts of sexual assault and one count of rape. The allegations that Russell faced in court were concerning incidents that happened between 1999 and 2009. He was subsequently sentenced to over 10 years in prison for his crimes.

Days later, Russell‘s wife Laura Brand broke her silence on his conviction in the November 15 episode of their joint YouTube series Sunday Service with the Brands. At the end of the episode, Laura, 39, read a message from Russell from behind bars where he said that he’s innocent.

“Beloved brothers and sisters in Christ, God bless you for your support. As you know, I am not guilty for the offenses I have been jailed for,” the message read, in part. “So something strange is happening.”

The day after the video was released, a spokesperson for U.K. Prime Minister Andy Burnham called Russell‘s message “clearly appalling” and said it was being “urgently investigated,” according to Reuters. “We expect action to be taken if he’s found to have broken the rules.”

The investigation centers on whether Russell violated prison rules by providing a message to his wife that he knew would be made public.

“Prisoners are strictly banned from making statements that cause distress to victims and speaking to the media is only permitted in exceptional circumstances,” the spokesperson explained, adding that prisoners can not bypass these rules by having another person read their comments.

Foreign Secretary Ed Miliband also condemned Russell‘s message, telling Sky News, “No remorse, no sympathy for the victims. Just disgusting comments,” per the BBC.

Russell is jailed at Littlehey Prison In Cambridge, England, a jail for men who have been convicted of sexual offenses.

Find out what Russell told Laura in court after receiving his 10+ year prison sentence.

Posted To:crime Laura Brand Russell Brand