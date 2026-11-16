‘Slow Horses’ Renewed for Seasons 9 & 10 at Apple TV, Just One Day After Star Suggested Show Was Ending!

Nov 16, 2026 2 min read
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Slow Horses season six key art
Credit: Apple TV

Slow Horses is officially coming back for even more seasons!

The hit Apple TV spy drama, starring Gary Oldman, has been renewed for Seasons 9 and 10, according to a new report from Deadline on Monday (November 16).

The news comes just one day after Olivia Cooke, who plays Sid Baker, suggested that the series was ending with its eighth season.

With Season 6 having wrapped up in October, the latest announcement means fans now have at least four more seasons to look forward to!

Gary Oldman Slow Horses still

Is Slow Horses Really Ending After Season 8?

Apparently not!

In an interview with The Times published over the weekend, Olivia revealed that she was currently filming what she believed would be the final season.

“I am shooting the last season!” she said, before adding, “Never say never!”

“But I think that’s what we’ve been told and it definitely feels like we are ending. We’re all melancholy, distracted,” she continued.

However, Apple TV has now confirmed that the series will continue through at least Season 10, making it the streamer’s longest-running original series in terms of seasons ordered.

Slow Horses Still

When Will Slow Horses Seasons 7, 8, 9 & 10 Premiere?

Season 7 has already completed filming and is expected to premiere in 2027, while Season 8 is currently in production and is expected in 2028. Neither season has an officially announced premiere date.

The upcoming seventh season will adapt Bad Actors, the eighth novel in Mick Herron‘s Slough House book series, while Season 8 will adapt his ninth novel, Clown Town.

That raises another question about the show’s future, as Seasons 9 and 10 could potentially move beyond the currently published novels.

Apple has not yet announced story details or premiere dates for those seasons.

Gary stars as Jackson Lamb, the leader of a group of disgraced British intelligence agents assigned to Slough House. The cast also includes Jack Lowden, Kristin Scott Thomas and Jonathan Pryce.

All six released seasons of Slow Horses are currently available to stream on Apple TV.

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