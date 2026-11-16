‘SNL’ Alum Heidi Gardner’s Boyfriend, Filmmaker Ray Tintori, Dies at 43

Credit: Getty Images

Saturday Night Live alum Heidi Gardner‘s boyfriend, Ray Tintori, has passed away at the age of 43.

Ray was an accomplished filmmaker who rose to prominence with short films and music videos for bands like MGMT, Arcade Fire, The Killers, and The Cool Kids, among others. He later joining the filmmaking group Collective 13, who made films like Beasts of the Southern Wild.

Ray Tintori’s cause of death is currently unknown

The New York City medical examiner revealed to TMZ that Ray’s death is being investigated and the cause of death is pending further study.

His mother, renowned set photographer and script supervisor, Mary Cybulski, passed away in November 2025 from glioblastoma.

Heidi and Ray went Instagram official in July 2025

Ray shared a sweet birthday post to Heidi for her 42nd birthday last year.

“Prettier and more graceful than the moon and by far the coolest person I’ve ever met. My favorite song in the world is you singing softly in my ear,” he wrote alongside a carousel of photos.

Heidi joined SNL in 2017 and was let go ahead of the show’s 2025 season. Previously, she was married to Marvel writer Zeb Wells.

Our condolences are with Heidi and Ray Tintori‘s friends, family, and loved ones. RIP.

Posted To:Heidi Gardner Ray Tintori RIP