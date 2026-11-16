‘The Terminal List’ Is Getting a Vietnam War Prequel: Here’s Who ‘Cry Havoc’ Follows

Credit: Amazon

More The Terminal List is on the way!

Amazon Prime Video is adding to its franchise with a new prequel series based on the novel Cry Havoc by Jack Carr.

The Terminal List is based on the author’s James Reece novels, while the prequel will follow his father, Tom Reece, during his time as a Navy SEAL serving in the Vietnam war, per Variety.

The character was actually introduced in the parent show’s second season, with David Keeley playing the part for four episodes.

Cry Havoc adds a third show to The Terminal List franchise, which already includes the original series starring Chris Pratt and the sequel, The Terminal List: Dark Wolf starring Taylor Kitsch.

The second season of The Terminal List returned in October 2026 after initially premiering in 2022.

Chris is also set to reprise his role in Savage Son, based on another Carr novel, but it’s unclear whether that will be for a third season or a spinoff.

The new prequel series will be developed by Max Adams, Jared Shaw, David Digilio, and Carr, with Adams and Digilio penning the pilot script. All are also executive producers on the show, with Diglio acting as a showrunner.

Chris Pratt recently shared that he will return as Star-Lord in the future!

Posted To:Amazon Prime Video Cry Havoc Television The Terminal List