‘The Voice’ Fall 2026 Spoilers: Top 10 Singers Revealed After 2 More Singers Eliminated on November 16 Episode

Credit: NBC

The top 10 singers on The Voice season 30 have been revealed after the latest elimination!

The second live episode of the season featured seven contestants performing, but only five of them got to move forward.

Last week’s episode featured Adam Levine and Queen Latifah‘s three remaining contestants performing. One of Queen‘s singers was sent home.

This week’s episode featured Kelly Clarkson and Riley Green‘s remaining contestants performing. Kelly had four singers as one of her acts won America’s save while Riley had the standard three.

At the end of the night, America’s votes were calculated to decide who moved forward to the Top 10 round. Next week, the contestants will perform the music of Dolly Parton.

Keep scrolling to meet the Top 10 singers…

Lexi Stephens – Team Adam – TOP 10

Adam chose Lexi to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. During the November 9 episode, America voted to send her to the Top 10.

Connor Closs – Team Adam – TOP 10

Adam chose Connor to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. During the November 9 episode, America voted to send him to the Top 10.

Dakota Cohen – Team Adam – TOP 10

Adam chose Dakota to advance to the next round after her performance during Cut Week. During the November 9 episode, America voted to send her to the Top 10.

BigCountry – Team Queen – TOP 10

Queen chose BigCountry to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. During the November 9 episode, America voted to send him to the Top 10.

Mia Knight – Team Queen – TOP 10

Queen chose Mia to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. During the November 9 episode, America voted to send her to the Top 10.

Koumba Diallo – Team Kelly – TOP 10

Kelly chose Koumba to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. During the November 16 episode, America voted to send her to the Top 10.

Brianna Cameron – Team Kelly – TOP 10

Kelly chose Brianna to advance to the next round after her Cut Week performance. During the November 16 episode, America voted to send her to the Top 10.

Kyle Davis – Team Kelly – TOP 10

Kyle was eliminated during Cut Week, but America voted to save him and send him to the Top 13. He performed during the November 16 live episode and was voted through to the Top 10.

He’s the oldest contestant in the show’s history at 61 years old.

Ferryn & Brinkley – Team Riley – TOP 10

Riley chose Ferryn & Brinkley to immediately advance to the next round during Cut Week. During the November 16 episode, America voted to send them to the Top 10.

Joe Henley – Team Riley – TOP 10

Riley chose Joe to advance to the next round after his Cut Week performance. During the November 16 episode, America voted to send him to the Top 10.

Cade Mower – Team Riley – ELIMINATED

Riley chose Cade to immediately advance to the next round. He was eliminated at the end of the November 16 episode.

Anna McElroy – Team Kelly – ELIMINATED

Kelly chose Anna to immediately advance to the next round. She was eliminated at the end of the November 16 episode.

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