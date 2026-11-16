Tim Allen Reveals Why He Doesn’t Want to Bring Back ‘Home Improvement’ After Previously Discussing Revival Plans

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Tim Allen is sharing a new update about the possibility of bringing back Home Improvement, and it sounds like his plans have changed!

The 73-year-old actor, who starred as Tim “The Tool Man” Taylor on the hit ABC sitcom from 1991 to 1999, previously expressed interest in revisiting the series with the original cast.

However, during an interview at the Governors Awards on Sunday (November 15), Tim revealed that he’s no longer interested in moving forward with a revival.

The actor explained why he’s decided to move on from the idea, and how his current ABC series Shifting Gears plays a role in that decision.

Why Doesn’t Tim Allen Want to Revive Home Improvement?

When asked about the possibility of a Home Improvement reboot, Tim gave a direct “No,” according to Deadline‘s interview.

“Shifting Gears was what I wanted to do,” he explained, referring to his current comedy series.

Tim noted that his three major sitcoms have reflected different interests throughout his life, including construction equipment on Home Improvement, outdoor equipment on Last Man Standing and cars on Shifting Gears.

“To go back to Home Improvement, I don’t think is worth it,” he added.

His latest comments mark a change from his previous interest in revisiting the sitcom.

Back in June, Tim told Us Weekly that a possible revival had run into difficulties involving the actors who played his onscreen sons.

He had previously envisioned a follow-up focused on their characters as adults, with his character now a grandfather.

What Have the Other Home Improvement Stars Said About a Revival?

Patricia Richardson, who played Tim’s wife Jill Taylor, has also expressed doubts about bringing the series back.

During a 2024 interview, the actress said she had not been approached about a revival and questioned whether the show could work without several members of the original cast.

The original series also starred Jonathan Taylor Thomas, Zachery Ty Bryan, Taran Noah Smith, Richard Karn, Debbe Dunning and the late Earl Hindman.

While a full revival now appears unlikely, several cast members have reunited with Tim on Shifting Gears. Patricia, Richard and Debbe appeared in the show’s second season premiere in 2025.

Shifting Gears, which also stars Kat Dennings, returns for its third season with a two-episode premiere on Wednesday, January 6, 2027 on ABC.

Find out what the Home Improvement cast members are up to today.

Posted To:ABC Debbe Dunning Earl Hindman home improvement Jonathan Taylor Thomas Patricia Richardson Richard Karn Shifting Gears Taran Noah Smith Television Tim Allen Zachery Ty Bryan