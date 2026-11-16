Tom Blyth & Rachel Zegler Reunite for Next ‘Hunger Games’ Premiere After Starring in Previous Preque

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Tom Blyth and Rachel Zegler are showing their support for the latest installment of the Hunger Games franchise.

The former co-stars reunited on the red carpet while attending the premiere of the new film The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping on Monday night (November 16) in New York City.

Tom and Rachel played the roles of President Snow and Lucy Gray Baird in the 2023 movie The Hunger Games: The Ballad of Songbirds & Snakes, an adaptation of Suzanne Collins‘ first prequel novel for the franchise.

Rachel is wearing a strapless emerald-green satin gown featuring a sculpted silhouette, black lace detailing and a sweeping train from Zuhair Murad’s Fall 2026 Couture Collection. She completed the look with Chopard jewels.

Also in attendance at the event was Josh Andres Rivera, who played Sejanus Plinth in the movie. He and Rachel also dated in real life, though they split in 2024 and remain close friends.

Something all three of the actors have in common these days: Broadway!

Tom is currently starring in the revival of A Few Good Men while Josh recently wrapped a run in the musical The Rocky Horror Show. Rachel is going to be returning to the stage next year in the Olivier Award-winning production of Evita.

What is Sunrise on the Reaping about?

We’re just one week away from the release of The Hunger Games: Sunrise on the Reaping.

Sunrise on the Reaping follows sixteen-year-old Haymitch Abernathy (Joseph Zada) from District 12, beginning on the morning of the reaping for the 50th Annual Hunger Games, also known as the Second Quarter Quell, the biggest Games yet with twice as many tributes. The story follows Haymitch into the arena, where he forms an unlikely alliance with fellow tribute Maysilee Donner (Mckenna Grace) and joins a coalition determined to challenge the Capitol’s control under President Snow (Ralph Fiennes). As the competition unfolds, Haymitch risks everything to take down the Games from within the arena — setting in motion the rebellion that will change Panem forever.

The movie will be released in theaters on November 20 and a star-studded cast is bringing the book to life.

If you haven’t read it yet, order Sunrise on the Reaping now and read it before the movie his theaters!

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