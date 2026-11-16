Travis Kelce Shares Injury Update After Limping Off Field During Kansas City Chiefs Game

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Travis Kelce is speaking out after an injury scare during the Kansas City Chiefs‘ latest game.

The 37-year-old tight end temporarily left the field during the team’s matchup against the Atlanta Falcons on Sunday (November 15) after suffering an apparent ankle injury.

Travis was seen limping off the field following a tackle, prompting concerns about his condition, but he eventually returned to help the Chiefs secure a 35-13 victory.

Now, he’s sharing how he’s feeling after the game.

What Did Travis Kelce Say About His Injury?

“I’m all good,” Travis told USA Today following the game.

The football star explained that he felt capable of playing more after returning to the field, but followed the team’s decision to limit his involvement.

“We had a lot of young guys step up, so it was really nice,” he added.

The injury happened during the first quarter when Travis caught a 23-yard pass from quarterback Patrick Mahomes and was tackled by Falcons safety DeMarcco Hellams.

He was able to walk off the field but was visibly limping and headed to the locker room for evaluation. The Chiefs initially listed him as questionable to return before he rejoined the game with just over seven minutes remaining in the second quarter.

Head coach Andy Reid later indicated that Travis, who had already been dealing with an ankle issue, also experienced a calf problem during the game.

Despite the scare, Travis reached a major milestone, recording his 200th consecutive game with at least one reception, per People.

Meanwhile, Patrick threw for 348 yards and five touchdowns during the Chiefs’ victory.

The team is scheduled to face the Arizona Cardinals next on Sunday (November 22). It’s not yet confirmed whether Travis will have any restrictions heading into that game.

Read more about Travis‘ initial injury scare during Sunday’s game.

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