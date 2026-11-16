Tyla’s ‘The A*POP World Tour’ Set List Revealed After Kicking Off North American Leg

Nov 16, 2026 2 min read
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Tyla poses on the carpet at the 2026 MTV VMAs
Credit: Getty

Tyla has back on tour for a month and now she’s brought her The A*POP World Tour to North America!

The 24-year-old “Water” singer kicked off the second leg of her tour on Thursday (November 12) at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, Calif., just outside of Sacramento.

She first started the tour in October in Paris, France, and toured the UK and Europe for a few weeks before coming across the pond. Next up, she has shows in Seattle, Denver, Boston, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more, before wrapping up in Las Vegas.

Then, Tyla is set to wrap up the tour with two shows in her home country of South Africa, with the final show in her hometown of Johannesburg.

The tour celebrates Tyla‘s latest album, A*POP, and she performs several tracks from the LP, including “Chanel” and “She Did It Again,” as well as other popular songs from her discography like “Jump,” “Truth or Dare,” “Shake Ah,” and, of course, “Water.”

Keep reading below to see Tyla’s full set list for The A*POP World Tour…

Tyla performs on stage during the 2025 Global Citizen Festival

Tyla’s The A*POP World Tour Set List Revealed

  1. THAT GIRL
  2. Jump
  3. PUSH 2 START
  4. Truth or Dare
  5. HOT TUBS
  6. FEEL SOMETHING
  7. DOUBLE BLIND
  8. IS IT LOVE
  9. Breathe Me
  10. ART
  11. SHAKE AH
  12. CHANEL
  13. MR. NONCHALANT
  14. KISS
  15. SHE DID IT AGAIN
  16. IS IT
  17. Water

*The set list above may be incomplete or out of order, via setlist.fm

How to Buy Sold Out Tickets

You can buy resale tickets right now on Stubhub and Vivid Seats.

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