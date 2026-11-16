Tyla’s ‘The A*POP World Tour’ Set List Revealed After Kicking Off North American Leg

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Tyla has back on tour for a month and now she’s brought her The A*POP World Tour to North America!

The 24-year-old “Water” singer kicked off the second leg of her tour on Thursday (November 12) at Hard Rock Live in Wheatland, Calif., just outside of Sacramento.

She first started the tour in October in Paris, France, and toured the UK and Europe for a few weeks before coming across the pond. Next up, she has shows in Seattle, Denver, Boston, New York, Chicago, Atlanta, Houston, and more, before wrapping up in Las Vegas.

Then, Tyla is set to wrap up the tour with two shows in her home country of South Africa, with the final show in her hometown of Johannesburg.

The tour celebrates Tyla‘s latest album, A*POP, and she performs several tracks from the LP, including “Chanel” and “She Did It Again,” as well as other popular songs from her discography like “Jump,” “Truth or Dare,” “Shake Ah,” and, of course, “Water.”

Keep reading below to see Tyla’s full set list for The A*POP World Tour…

Tyla’s The A*POP World Tour Set List Revealed

THAT GIRL Jump PUSH 2 START Truth or Dare HOT TUBS FEEL SOMETHING DOUBLE BLIND IS IT LOVE Breathe Me ART SHAKE AH CHANEL MR. NONCHALANT KISS SHE DID IT AGAIN IS IT Water

*The set list above may be incomplete or out of order, via setlist.fm

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