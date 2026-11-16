‘VisionQuest’ Showrunner Reveals How Elizabeth Olsen’s Post Credits Scene Came Together & If That Was Really Robert Downey Jr’s Voice

Credit: Disney/Marvel Studios

VisionQuest came to an end last week with a major end credits scene in the finale episode!

Marvel’s Disney+ conclusion of the WandaVision trilogy had one more surprise at the end of the finale, with a surprise scene with Robert Downey Jr‘s Doctor Doom and Elizabeth Olsen‘s Wanda Maximoff/Scarlett Witch.

In a recently released interview, showrunner and creator Terry Matalas dished on including that scene and if it was really RDJ‘s voice, after some fans speculated that it may not have actually been him.

“That’s Downey‘s voice,” Terry confirmed to Gold Derby. “I can’t talk too much about how it was constructed, because I don’t want to give away, but yes, that line was designed for this moment, specifically.”

While Terry wrote and directed the VisionQuest finale, he was not personally there for that particular scene. (Some fans are speculating that it was filmed on set of Avengers: Doomsday, while others have lamented that it’s AI.)

If you didn’t know, both Avengers: Doomsday and VisionQuest were both filmed around the same time last year at Pinewood Studios in England.

Speaking to having Elizabeth Olsen returning to close out the trilogy, Terry shared that they had thought of multiple ways to bring her back.

“It was something we all knew that we had to have,” he said of her return. “She was the missing component of that finale, and we talked about a dozen different ways to bring her back. This was the one that felt like the biggest promise of more for everybody. It came together really fast, and was really collaborative in a very fun way.”

“We had talked about having her appear in a dreamlike ways, but if that happened at the wrong time, the episode would become about that,” Terry added. “It really needed to be about Vision, so the end credits sequence was the perfect way to address Wanda.”

Terry also teased that he doesn’t think this is the end of Wanda, Vision, Tommy, and Billy, though he, of course, can’t confirm if fans will get to see that in either of the upcoming Avengers movies.

“I don’t think it’s really over until that family is reunited,” he said. “Even though this show concludes Vision’s arc, there’s something really special about them [as a family], and it feels like there’s a lot more to do with those characters.”

Elizabeth‘s participation in Avengers: Doomsday has not yet been confirmed by Marvel, but after the VisionQuest finale scene, ticket sales for the December movie’s release were boosted and AMC’s app even crashed as fans went to secure their seats for her return!

Avengers: Doomsday is set to hit theaters on December 18th. Watch the trailer here!

Posted To:Elizabeth Olsen Marvel Robert Downey Jr Television VisionQuest