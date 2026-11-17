7 ‘Gilmore Girls’ Stars Appear in New ‘Unauthorized Documentary, But These 8 Stars Did Not Return

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A new Gilmore Girls documentary is now available and a bunch of original series stars returned to discuss the show!

The “unauthorized” documentary titled Drink Coffee, Talk Fast follows the creation of the WB/CW series that ran from 2000 to 2017 across seven seasons, including a one-season revival on Netflix that debuted in 2016.

Alexis Bledel and Lauren Graham led the show as mother-daughter duo Rory and Lorelai Gilmore, but the show was filled with lovable characters from their quirky and cozy small town of Stars Hollow.

Keep reading to find out exactly which stars appear in the Gilmore Girls documentary and who didn’t return…

Posted To:Documentary EG evergreen Gilmore Girls Slideshow Television