A Little Shaik-Up! Shanina Shaik Celebrates Baby Shower with Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Jeannie Mai & More!

Credit: Alyssa Hunter

Shanina Shaik is getting ready to welcome her second child, and she celebrated with some of her closest friends and family!

The 35-year-old supermodel was joined by her partner, music executive Ryan Press, for a beautiful baby shower on Saturday (November 14) at The Tuscan LA in Los Angeles.

Among the famous faces in attendance were fellow models Sara Sampaio, Jasmine Tookes, Nicole Williams English, and Juliana Herz, along with Jeannie Mai, Kamie Crawford, Mahjong Megachurch‘s Jared Eng, and brand partnerships powerhouse Daniel Nguyen.

Guests were treated to a brunch featuring pizza from La Pizzeria, smoothies from Social Pop OC, caviar from Dear Caviar, charcuterie from A Little Extra, and sweet treats from Eat Pastry.

There were also plenty of special touches throughout the party, including a photo booth by Pop Social, where guests posed for keepsake pictures. Friends and family were invited to add their photos to a scrapbook alongside heartfelt messages and words of encouragement for the baby.

Attendees also enjoyed a gifting suite featuring some of Shanina’s favorite beauty and baby essentials, including products from Pipette Baby, Coterie, Pure Mama, and ILIA Beauty.

Shanina, who is already mom to 3-year-old son Zai, is expecting her first child with Ryan. The couple announced their pregnancy in August.

“I had such a beautiful time celebrating my baby shower with my partner Ryan Press surrounded by loved ones who traveled far and wide,” Shanina shared. “I am so excited to grow my family and watch Zai and his sibling build a beautiful bond together. Sharing this next chapter with Ryan makes it even more special, and I feel incredibly grateful for the love we’re building together.”

Congratulations to Shanina and Ryan!

Posted To:Daniel Nguyen Jasmine Tookes Jeannie Mai Juliana Herz Nicole Williams English Sara Sampaio