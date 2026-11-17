Anne Hathaway Welcomes Third Baby, Spotted Out With Newborn for the First Time

Credit: Getty Images

Anne Hathaway has welcomed her new baby!

The 44-year-old Devil Wears Prada star was spotted in New York City on Tuesday (November 17) holding her newborn baby in a front-facing carrier strapped to her. The outing marks her first public appearance with her newborn, per TMZ.

Anne Hathaway steps out with her newborn baby in NYC

Anne looked stylish in a long tan coat, a baseball cap, sunglasses, and light-colored pants. She was photographed taking a walk alongside a friend as they laughed and talked, along with stopping to take a few photos, according to the outlet.

She kept a hand on the back of the baby’s carrier, which was strapped to her chest.

The Odyssey actress is married to Adam Shulman, they share two sons, Jonathan, 10, and Jack, 6.

Anne and Adam have not yet shared the baby’s sex

Anne has not yet shared the sex of her baby. She was asked about it back in August and teasingly said, “Oh, just be patient!”

At the time, she laughed and held onto her large baby bump, saying: “You’re gonna find out in five minutes,” implying that her due date is just around the corner.

Congrats Anne and Adam on the baby’s arrival! Take a look at all of the other stars that also recently welcomed babies.

Posted To:Adam Shulman Anne Hathaway Birth