Armie Hammer Holds Hands with Jaime Huckins While Leaving Hollywood After Party (Photos)

Credit: Getty Images

It looks like Armie Hammer might have a new girlfriend.

The 40-year-old Call Me By Your Name actor was seen holding hands with a woman, identified as Jaime Huckins, on Monday night (November 16) in Los Angeles. They were apparently leaving an after-party for the The Further Mis-Adventures of Cliff Booth premiere after party.

Jaime looks to be a performer, having produced a one woman show, All About Jaime, at the Hollywood Fringe Festival.

Here’s the description: Jaime, a complex, dynamic, feral woman, is gonna lay her scars to bare and put on the best one-woman, nay, show, this town ever seen. But first, she must rehearse! So she’s hired the least busy director (a man) in town to give constructive feedback about her traumatic existence. Unfortunately for Jaime, he foolishly tries to make the show better (impossible). Will they find common ground? Will her femininity shine through, or will he stunt it with his “notes”? Will that guy name redacted she met once at Chateau and keeps DM’ing watch her performance? Tune in and find out!

Armie has kept a low profile in recent years. If you didn’t know, in 2021, several women came forward with claims of psychological and sexual abuse against the actor, and graphic text messages circulated online, allegedly sent from Armie, that included cannibalism fantasies. A woman who he’d had an affair with amid his marriage to ex Elizabeth Chambers also accused him of rape. He denied the allegations while settling his divorce, and a LAPD investigation into the matter closed without charges. Earlier this year, Armie spoke out about everything.

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