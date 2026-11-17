‘Baywatch’ 2027 Cast Revealed: 7 Series Regulars Join Franchise & 4 Original Stars to Reprise Roles

Credit: Fox

The Baywatch reboot is less than two months away from debuting!

Fox’s revival of the 1980s series is set to premiere midseason during the 2026-2027 broadcast season, bringing a modern look to the iconic lifeguard television show.

What is Baywatch about?

Baywatch will follow “wild-child legacy character Hobie serving as a Baywatch Captain, following in the footsteps of his legendary father, Mitch. Hobie’s world is turned upside down when Charlie shows up on his doorstep eager to carry on the Buchannon family legacy. Heartthrob Cody Madison now runs The Shoreline, the unofficially official Baywatch bar-and-grill, and still puts on the red trunks for the occasional shift saving lives. He’s a mentor and a friend, providing a second home for his fellow lifeguards — and always offering free wings after a big save.”

When does Baywatch premiere?

While an exact date has not been revealed at this time, the 12-episode reboot will premiere in January 6, 2027, on Fox, with episodes releasing on Hulu the next day.

Who stars in the reboot and will original stars return?

The upcoming television show will feature an all-new cast, but four actors from the OG 1980s/1990s series have been tapped to reprise their characters in guest star roles.

In addition, a fan-favorite female rapper has been cast as a guest star!

Keep reading inside to meet all of the new and returning cast members for the Baywatch reboot…

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