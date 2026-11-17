Billy Evans Reveals Elizabeth Holmes’ Reaction to Shower Scene in ‘You Can See Everything’

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You can see everything of Billy Evans in the documentary film You Can See Everything and now he’s sharing his partner Elizabeth Holmes‘ alleged reaction to the scene.

In one scene, he appears full frontal in the shower and he confirms he felt “violated” by that scene being included in the finished film.

After Billy is filmed working out in the gym, the next scene shows him in the shower at home. An elongated shot pans up on his fully naked body. After he gets out of the shower and puts a towel around his waist, he almost bumps into Nathan, who is standing right outside of the bathroom.

The co-director of the movie, Lance Oppenheim, previously said that Billy willingly took his clothes off for the cameras and that it seemed “like he really had something he wanted to show to us and to the world.”

Billy recently broke his silence on the scene and said he thought the filmmakers would pixelate the picture to keep him modest and that A24 refused when he asked them to do so.

While Elizabeth hasn’t seen the movie yet, Billy is sharing what she allegedly thinks of the moment.

Billy told THR, “She hasn’t seen the movie, but she felt strongly about it. She’s a pretty traditional person and felt that it’s a violation of our intimacy. But for me, there’s a lot of embarrassment associated with everyone you know and their moms and the kids’ parents at drop-off having seen this.”

“Did I consent to them filming me? Yes. Did I consent to them showing it to the world? No. I would expect them to blur thing,” he added.

Amanda Seyfried recently broke her silence on that dinner scene with Billy.

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