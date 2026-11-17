Brad Pitt Throws His Hat in the Ring for James Bond Villain Role

Credit: Getty Images

It looks like Brad Pitt would be down to play a James Bond villain!

If you don’t know, director Denis Villeneuve is set to helm the next film with Robert Pattinson as the famed 007 spy.

Robert was just announced as the new Bond this week, beating out names including Nicholas Hoult, Callum Turner, Jack Lowden, and Josh O’Connor.

Brad Pitt Would Consider Playing the Bond Villain

When asked, Brad said he would take on the role!

“You know what, I’d like to do that,” Brad told Extra. “I mean, my man Javier did it so well. It’s tall shoes, but I’d take that on, yeah.” Javier Bardem previously starred as the villain Raoul Silva in Skyfall.

He also spoke out about Robert‘s casting, saying, “You know what, I love this idea. I love what he’s been doing. I love his choices. I think he’s the real deal.”

Robert Pattinson Released a Statement on the Role

Robert released a statement after the news was confirmed, giving his thanks to those behind-the-scenes of the process including director Denis Villeneuve, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman, executive producer Tanya Lapointe, and the team at Amazon MGM Studios.

Robert said in a statement, “James Bond is one of the most legendary characters in cinema, and to be entrusted with 007 is the honor of a lifetime. I’m deeply grateful to Denis, Amy, David, Tanya and everyone at Amazon MGM Studios for their belief in me. To say this role is a dream come true is an understatement. I couldn’t be more excited about this partnership and the work ahead with this fantastic team.”

Posted To:Brad Pitt James Bond Robert Pattinson