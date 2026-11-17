British TV Host Renée Hoenderkamp, 59, Announces Third Pregnancy Live on Air

Credit: Instagram/Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp

Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp has announced that she is pregnant at the age of 59.

The British talk show anchor from GB News shared the news during a live broadcast, leaving her co-hosts shocked at the sudden reveal, per E! News.

“I’m a mother of a grown-up boy and a very young girl,” Renée shared. “And I have some news to break to the panel today that they’re not aware of or anybody else for that matter: I’m actually going to be a mother of three shortly.”

She revealed she is 12 weeks pregnant with a baby girl right now. Renée already has one son and one daughter, including Calum, 37, and Alice, 8.

How Dr. Renée Hoenderkamp became pregnant at 59

Renée also opened up about the fertility process during the episode, saying she started the process 18 months previously and it led her to travel to Poland where she had her previously frozen eggs implanted.

What she has said to criticism over having Alice at 50

“I had criticism that I was selfish. What if I died in five years?” Renée said in response to some of the criticism she previously received for having her daughter, Alice, at the age of 50. “Well, you know I keep myself very fit, as you know. So hopefully that won’t happen, but it might.”

“My point is this: Alice has a wonderful life. She adores her life and I hope this child will be the same. What would be better? That they were never given the chance of life?” she said.

Find out which other celebrities have recently announced pregnancies!

Posted To:Pregnant Pregnant Celebrities Renee Hoenderkamp Television