Brittany & Patrick Mahomes Reveal Baby No. 4’s Gender in Sweet Video

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Brittany Mahomes and her husband Patrick Mahomes have revealed the gender of their baby!

How Brittany and Patrick Mahomes revealed they’re having a boy

The married couple shared a gender reveal video on Instagram on Tuesday night (November 17) that showed them putting champagne flutes into a cake and revealing blue cake inside, meaning they’re having a boy.

“Baby #4,” Brittany put in the caption of the post and Patrick responded in the comments with some blue hearts.

The couple previously announced the pregnancy earlier this week with a family photo shoot.

“Another blessing from God,” Brittany captioned the post at the time, adding, “& then there were 6.”

Earlier this week, the Kansas City Chiefs quarterback shared that he was hoping for a boy.

Patrick Mahomes previously shared his hopes for baby no. 4

“It’s obviously a blessing,” he said, per Sports Illustrated. “To have another baby on the way. I’m excited for it. I’m hoping that me and Bronze can even up the score. But I’m just praying for a healthy baby at the end of the day.”

Patrick and Brittany are parents to three children already, welcoming daughter Sterling Skye in 2021, son Patrick “Bronze” Lavon III in November 2022, and daughter Golden Raye in January 2025.

Their dogs are named Silver and Steel, so fans have been trying to figure out what metal-themed name they might give their fourth child.

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