Calvin Klein Spotted on Lunch Date with Model Boyfriend Kevin Baker Ahead of His 84th Birthday

Calvin Klein is still going strong with boyfriend Kevin Baker after more than a decade together.

The legendary fashion designer, who will turn 84 this week, was spotted on a lunch date with Kevin on Monday afternoon (November 16) at Bar Pitti in New York City.

Kevin, who is believed to be about 37 or 38, was seen in a gray sweater, black pants, and Converse sneakers for the casual lunch outing. Calvin was dressed in all black.

More about Calvin Klein’s relationship with much younger boyfriend Kevin Baker

If you didn’t know, the couple made their first public appearance together back in 2016 when they walked the red carpet together at the American Ballet Theatre’s Fall Gala.

Calvin and Kevin usually keep their romance out of the spotlight, but they’re spotted keeping a low-key lifestyle every now and then. They’ve never publicly talked about their relationship.

Back in January 2026, they were seen leaving a gym in Los Angeles.

Here are dozens of celebrity couples with big age differences, ranging from 10 years to 49 years.

Keep scrolling to see more photos of the couple out and about in New York…

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