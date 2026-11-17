Camille Grammer Says Kelsey Grammer Fired Their Daughter Mason Over Text

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Camille Grammer is making a new accusation against her ex-husband Kelsey Grammer.

Camille, 58, visited the Everybody Sees, Nobody Sees podcast on Monday (November 16) and alleged that the 71-year-old Frasier star, 71, fired his daughter Mason Olivia Grammer, 25, via text message.

Camille Grammer says Kelsey fired their daughter Mason by text

“He’s not going to help Mason. I mean, he fired her through text. It was ridiculous,” the Real Housewives of Beverly Hills alum said. “And she went from working for him for a year and over text, ‘Oh, I’m shutting down the office. Your employment’s up.’ That’s it. Like how he dumped me, he said our marriage was over through text. What a coward.”

She previously shared the “harsh” text Kelsey sent her after they split.

Camille says Mason is still trying to break into the entertainment industry

She claims her daughter has struggled to break into the entertainment industry despite having Kelsey‘s last name.

“She worked with her dad. She did work in production for a while, but she’s like, ‘Okay, where is the work?’ She has to fight against the Nepo baby. I know this is a thing,” Camille continued. “Yes, you can get in the door, but I mean, Kelsey doesn’t do anything for either one of us.”

Mason filmed a pilot recently for a Next Gen NYC spinoff for Bravo.

“Fingers crossed. Maybe one day somebody will pick it up. We’ll see,” Camille added.

Last month, Camille accused Kelsey of not reaching out to Mason for her birthday. She turned 25 on October 24.

Kelsey and Camille share Mason and son Jude, 22. They married in 1997, with Camille filing for divorce in 2010. Camille married attorney David C. Meyer in 2018 and Kelsey married Kayte Walsh in 2011.

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