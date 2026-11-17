Chris Brown’s 81-Year-Old Fan Joyce Lakin Explains How She Ended Up Onstage at His Concert

Credit: Getty Images

Joyce Lakin, an 81-year-old former teacher, is going after viral after a video captured her dancing onstage with Chris Brown during a recent Los Angeles concert.

The 37-year-old R&B singer’s dancers invited Joyce on stage during his November 15 show at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles as he prepared to perform “Take You Down.” During the song, Chris traditionally brings a female fan onstage and dances with her.

Joyce Lakin says she decided to “go with it”

Joyce wore a long zebra-print fur coat, a furry hat, and sunglasses, and carried a red cane. Chris serenaded her and the performance continued on a nearby couch. He shared a bunch of photos from the performance on his Instagram and captioned the post “LOVE HER,” along with two red heart emoji and one prayer hands emoji.

Watch the video!

Joyce told NBC News that she “didn’t have time to really freak out” and decided to “go with it.”

Joyce attended the concert with her daughter after a cancer diagnosis

She asked her youngest daughter to take her to the concert after she was diagnosed with cancer this summer. She underwent surgery in August to remove a tumor from her intestines.

“She wanted something to look forward to,” her daughter, Lori Lakin Hutcherson, said. “I couldn’t say no.”

“The music helps you go; you keep the beat. And I love music. It’s always been a part of my life, and dancing as well,” she said. “So, I got on there, and I said, ‘I can’t just stand here,’” Joyce shared.

Posted To:Chris Brown Music