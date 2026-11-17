Ciara Miller Talks Kissing Kyle Cooke on ‘Summer House’ Season 11, Reveals What it Was Like

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Ciara Miller is speaking out about kissing Kyle Cooke in the upcoming season of Summer House.

The two longtime friends, whose exes are now dating, share a kiss while playing spin the bottle in a season 11 preview that debuted at Bravo Fan Fest last month.

During a recent interview with Hollywood Reeltime, Ciara dished on what it was like kissing her friend.

“People were like, ‘Oh, Ciara Miller and Kyle Cooke have a steamy kiss.’ I’m like, steamy is so crazy,” she said.

“I was like, ‘Guys, we’ve had many more salacious types of makeouts than me and Kyle kissing,’” Ciara continued. “It’s honestly like kissing your brother.”

She added that what was funny about the edit is that it took them longer to actually do the kiss.

“It took us about 10 minutes of, like, getting serious to even do it,” she said on Monday. “I was on my phone; I wasn’t even paying attention. Then I was like, ‘Oh, my God, of course.’ It took us 10 minutes of actually getting serious to lock lips.”

“I kept getting the heebie-jeebies, and I love Kyle, but even just the thought of him trying to grab my face or grab my neck is hilarious and just so unserious,” Ciara shared. “We laughed for 10 minutes. It was ridiculous. And then, everyone’s like, ‘Just do it already!'”

“After that, the next day, we were like, ‘That’ll never happen again.'”

If you missed it, get the latest casting updates for Summer House season 11, which is set to debut on Bravo in 2027!

Posted To:Ciara Miller Kyle Cooke Summer House