Cobra Kai’s Xolo Maridueña Makes Broadway Debut in ‘Buena Vista Social Club’ Musical, First Photos Released

Credit: Laurel Hinton

Xolo Maridueña is set to make his Broadway debut TONIGHT and the first photos have been released!

The 25-year-old actor is joining the cast of Buena Vista Social Club in the role of Juan de Marcos and he’ll be performing in the musical through its closing show in January 2027.

Xolo is best known for his work in the TV show Cobra Kai and movies like Blue Beetle and Practical Magic 2.

Xolo joins Gina Torres, who is currently playing the role of Omara through November 29.

The six-time Tony Award-winning musical is playing at the Schoenfeld Theater through January 3, 2027.

What is Buena Vista Social Club about?

Step into the heart of Cuba, beyond the glitz of the Tropicana, to a place where blazing trumpets and sizzling guitars set the dance floor on fire. Here, the sound of Havana is born—and one woman’s remarkable journey begins. Inspired by true events, the new Broadway musical BUENA VISTA SOCIAL CLUB brings the 1997 GRAMMY® Award-winning album to thrilling life—and tells the story of the legends who lived it. A world-class Afro-Cuban band is joined by a sensational cast in this unforgettable tale of survival, second chances, and the extraordinary power of music.

Get tickets now!

Posted To:Broadway Xolo Mariduena