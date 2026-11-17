Cody Johnson Drops Out of CMA Awards 2026 Due to ‘Mental & Physical Exhaustion’

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Cody Johnson was supposed to be attending the 2026 CMA Awards this week as a performer and nominee, but he has dropped out of the show.

The 39-year-old country singer has announced that he’s skipping the awards show due to “mental and physical exhaustion.”

Cody released a statement on his Instagram page on Tuesday (November 17) to explain his decision.

“To the COJO Nation, my peers and the country music industry, I won’t be attending the CMA Awards tomorrow and I want to be honest about why,” Cody began his note.

“After getting sick at the end of my UK Tour earlier this month, I realized much of it stemmed from mental and physical exhaustion. I want to be open about this because I believe we help one another by revealing our truths, and this time my truth isn’t in the words of a song; it’s real life,” he said. “At the end of the day, I’m a human being, no matter how much I tell myself and others I’m superman. I have everything to be thankful for, but sometimes I put too much pressure on myself.”

“I’m going to spend some time recouping at home; being grounded by family is what I need most right now. I’ve waited my whole life to be where I am in my career, and I wouldn’t have it any other way. It was well worth the wait and the hard work it took to get here,” Cody concluded. “However, going 100mph all the time isn’t healthy, and I see that now. Again, thank you for understanding and for your love, support, and grace during this downtime through the end of the year.”

“I will see you all in 2027,” he ended the note.

Cody is nominated for four awards this year – Entertainer of the Year, Single of the Year for “The Fall,” Male Vocalist of the Year, and Music Video of the Year for “The Fall.”

The 60th Annual CMA Awards air Wednesday, November 18 at 8 p.m. ET on ABC and Disney+.

Find out who won last year!

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