‘Dancing with the Stars’ 2026 Scores Revealed for Week 10: ‘Semi-Finals’

Credit: ABC

Dancing with the Stars season 35 is almost over!

The dancing competition returned for its tenth week this season on Tuesday (November 17), as the final six show off their dance moves one last time before next week’s finale.

In the semi-finals, Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Tatyana Ali, Connor Wood, Harry Shum Jr, and Maura Higgins all competed for a spot in the season finale and a chance to win the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy!

This week, the final six performed two routines – “one final ballroom dance style and one final Latin dance style in hopes of making it to the finale.”

Check out the scorecard for all of the contestants on week ten below…

Semi-Finals Scores & Week 10 Leaderboard Revealed

WEEK 10 SCORES:

First Dance:

Connor Wood with his pro partner Rylee Arnold – 24 out of 30

Harry Shum Jr with his pro partner Jenna Johnson – 30 out of 30

Maura Higgins with her pro partner Mark Ballas – 30 out of 30

Ezra Frech with his pro partner Daniella Karagach – 27 out of 30

Amber Glenn with her pro partner Pasha Pashkov – 30 out of 30

Tatyana Ali with her pro partner Jan Ravnik – 27 out of 30

Second Dance:

Connor and Rylee – 24 out of 30

Harry and Jenna – 30 out of 30

Maura and Mark – 29 out of 30

Ezra and Daniella – 30 out of 30

Amber and Pasha – 30 out of 30

Tatyana and Jan – 28 out of 30

WEEK 10 LEADERBOARD:

Harry & Jenna – 60

Amber & Pasha – 60

Maura & Mark – 59

Ezra & Daniella – 57

Tatyana & Jan – 55

Connor & Rylee – 48

SEASON 35 LEADERBOARD:

Harry & Jenna – 327

Amber & Pasha – 318

Ezra & Daniella – 315

Maura & Mark – 305

Tatyana & Jan – 275

Connor W & Rylee – 271







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