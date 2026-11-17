‘Dancing with the Stars’ Finale Date 2026: Remaining Episodes, Revealed

Credit: Disney/Matt Sayles

Dancing with the Stars is back tonight (November 17) with an all-new episode on ABC.

Tonight’s episode is the Semi-Finals, which will see the remaining stars locked in a heated competition to make it to the Finals.

How Many Episodes Are Left This Season on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars is set to wrap up next week!

There are only two episodes left, including tonight.

What Are the Remaining Theme Weeks?

Here are the remaining theme weeks.

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

When Is the DWTS Season 35 Finale?

This is the remaining schedule for DWTS season 35.

Semifinals: Tuesday, November 17, 2026

Season Finale: Tuesday, November 24, 2026.

The winner of the Mirror Ball trophy will be crowned on November 24, 2026, just two days before Thanksgiving! Just Jared will be live updating each remaining week this season, so stick with us for the latest news.

More DWTS Headlines:

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television