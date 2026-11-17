‘Dancing with the Stars’ Lineup for Semi-Finals on November 17: Songs, Dances, & Performers List!

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

The Dancing with the Stars semi-finals are kicking off on ABC in just a few hours!

Tonight (November 17), we will see the six remaining celebs and their pro partners compete in two separate dances.

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are all still left in the competition.

All the Songs & Dances for the Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals 2026

Scroll down to see the songs and dances we’ll see tonight.

Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov

Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande

Latin: Salsa to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz

Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold

Ballroom: Quickstep to “Dance Dance” by Fall Out Boy

Latin: Jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley

Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach

Ballroom: Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down

Latin: Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins

Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson

Ballroom: Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse

Latin: Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris

Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas

Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier

Latin: Samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone

Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik

Ballroom: Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey

Latin: Cha-Cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez

How Many Episodes Are Left This Season on DWTS?

Dancing with the Stars is set to wrap up in one week on Tuesday (November 24)!

There are only two episodes left.

What Are the Remaining Theme Weeks?

There are no themes – like Grammy night or Super Bowl night – left this season. Here are the remaining weeks.

Week 10: Semi-Finals

Week 11: Finale

See which DWTS pro has the most Mirrorball Trophy wins!

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television