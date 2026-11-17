‘Dancing with the Stars’ Lineup for Semi-Finals on November 17: Songs, Dances, & Performers List!
The Dancing with the Stars semi-finals are kicking off on ABC in just a few hours!
Tonight (November 17), we will see the six remaining celebs and their pro partners compete in two separate dances.
Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson, Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov, Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach, Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas, Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik, and Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold are all still left in the competition.
All the Songs & Dances for the Dancing with the Stars Semi-Finals 2026
Scroll down to see the songs and dances we’ll see tonight.
Amber Glenn and Pasha Pashkov
Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Dangerous Woman” by Ariana Grande
Latin: Salsa to “Bemba Colorá” by Celia Cruz
Connor Wood and Rylee Arnold
Ballroom: Quickstep to “Dance Dance” by Fall Out Boy
Latin: Jive to “Blue Suede Shoes” by Elvis Presley
Ezra Frech and Daniella Karagach
Ballroom: Quickstep to “Kryptonite” by 3 Doors Down
Latin: Jive to “Footloose” by Kenny Loggins
Harry Shum Jr. and Jenna Johnson
Ballroom: Quickstep to “Valerie” by Mark Ronson ft. Amy Winehouse
Latin: Paso Doble to “We Found Love” by Rihanna ft. Calvin Harris
Maura Higgins and Mark Ballas
Ballroom: Viennese Waltz to “Shrike” by Hozier
Latin: Samba to “Samba Vocalizado” by Luciano Perrone
Tatyana Ali and Jan Ravnik
Ballroom: Waltz to “Open Arms” by Journey
Latin: Cha-Cha to “I Like It Like That” by Pete Rodríguez
How Many Episodes Are Left This Season on DWTS?
Dancing with the Stars is set to wrap up in one week on Tuesday (November 24)!
There are only two episodes left.
What Are the Remaining Theme Weeks?
There are no themes – like Grammy night or Super Bowl night – left this season. Here are the remaining weeks.
Week 10: Semi-Finals
Week 11: Finale
See which DWTS pro has the most Mirrorball Trophy wins!
Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television