‘Dancing with the Stars’ Season 35 Finale to Air at the Same Time Across the US for First Time

Credit: ABC

Huge news for Dancing with the Stars fans!!

It was announced during Tuesday night’s (November 17) episode by host Alfonso Ribeiro that next week’s finale will be airing live across the US for the first time.

Marking a series first, the upcoming season 35 finale will be airing at the same time for everyone in the United States, giving fans on the West Coast a chance to watch at the same time as the East Coast, and cast their votes for their favorites as they watch the show.

The three-hour finale will air on Tuesday, November 24, starting at 8pm ET/5pm PT on ABC. It will then re-air at 8pm PT and stream on Hulu the next day, per Deadline.

There are currently six celebrities in the semi-finals vying for the Len Goodman Mirrorball Trophy – Ezra Frech, Amber Glenn, Tatyana Ali, Connor Wood, Harry Shum Jr, and Maura Higgins. It is said that only one will be eliminated before next week’s finale.

If you missed it, find out who is favored to win this season!

The finale will also bring back all of the competitors from this season, showing off their dance moves one more time before the winner is announced. Additional details on what to expect in the finale will be revealed later this week!

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television