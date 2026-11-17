‘Dancing With the Stars’ Season 35 Winner Odds Shift Ahead of Semifinals: See the 6 Remaining Stars Ranked!

Credit: ABC

Dancing With the Stars Season 35 is just one week away from crowning a winner, and the latest predictions reveal which celebrities are favored to take home the Mirrorball Trophy!

The ABC dancing competition returns Tuesday (November 17) for the semifinals, with the six remaining celebrities performing two individual routines each, including one ballroom dance and one Latin dance.

Last week’s ‘Grammy Night’ delivered a shocking elimination when Jenna Dewan and her partner Val Chmerkovskiy were sent home despite earning some of the highest scores of the evening.

With the finale scheduled for November 24, traders on prediction market Kalshi are continuing to predict who will win Season 35.

One contestant remains the clear favorite, but another celebrity has made a major jump in the rankings, moving from fourth place last week to second!

Meanwhile, another early frontrunner has seen his chances decline, while two contestants are still considered long shots to win.

Click through to see which remaining Dancing With the Stars Season 35 contestants were favored to win in the November 17 market snapshot, ranked from lowest to highest odds…

Posted To:ABC Amber Glenn Connor Wood Dancing With the Stars daniella karagach Disney Plus Ezra Frech Harry Shum Jr. Jan Ravnik Jenna Dewan jenna johnson Mark Ballas Maura Higgins Pasha Pashkov Rylee Arnold Tatyana Ali Val Chmerkovskiy