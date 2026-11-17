Darius Rucker Says Woody Harrelson Saved His Life During a Hawaii Swim

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Darius Rucker says Woody Harrelson once saved his life.

The 60-year-old musician talked about a scary experience in Hawaii in his new documentary Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie, revealing there was a moment where he nearly drowned while he was on vacation with The Hunger Games star.

“I called Woody and he was going to Hawaii to his place and he says, ‘Man, come spend a couple weeks with me in Hawaii,’” Darius recalled. “I was like, ‘Oh, absolutely.’”

Darius Rucker recalls getting caught in a current in Hawaii

He said it was an incredible vacation, “one of the best two weeks of my life.” At one point, Darius said they walked down a cliff to an island and Woody, 65, asked him if he could swim.

And I’m like, ‘Yeah,’” he said. “He tells me, ‘Jump in there, and when you dive out, don’t stay in the water long, come straight up. If you wait at all, you’re gonna get caught in this current and you’re not gonna get out.’”

The “Wagon Wheel” singer then dove into the water as instructed, but he couldn’t find land when he surfaced, quickly realized there was no beach and he had gotten caught in the current.

Woody Harrelson swam back to help save him

As he fought against the tide, Woody eventually realized Darius wasn’t with him and turned back to swim toward him.

“It seemed like forever that we were out there trying to get out,” the musician shared. He said he had gotten so tired treading water, he didn’t think he’d make it back.

“I say to Woody, ‘Man, I’m not gonna make it out of here. I’m so tired.’ I had gotten myself to a peace,” Darius shared. “I accepted that God had given me this amazing life, exactly what I’d asked for, and if it had to end right then, when I got to heaven I was just gonna say thank you.”

But Woody said, “Not on my watch,” and helped him get back to dry land.

“And we finally get me out of the water and we walk up the mountain and it was just… It was surreal. I mean, Woody Harrelson had really, literally just saved my life,” Darius reflected.

Woody was also featured in the documentary and shared his take on the experience.

“When you have a near-death experience, I’ve had a number of them, you really get very humble afterwards,” he said. “It’s a very moving, powerful experience. I would say that was an evolutionary moment for Darius.”

“That would’ve been the end of my career, at least, if I’d just been the guy who killed Darius Rucker,” he . “My life would’ve gone on, but I… ‘Oh, there’s the guy! He’s the one, you know?’ That wouldn’t have been fun.”

Where to watch Darius Rucker: They Called Me Hootie

Darius Rucker: They Call Me Hootie is available to watch now on Hulu and Disney+.

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