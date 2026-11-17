Donald Trump Isn’t Concerned About Mass Outages, Says ‘It’s Life’ in Shocking New Response

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Donald Trump is not concerned about all the tech problems happening in the country right now and his response was kind of shocking.

The President of the United States was asked about the recent mass outages during his trip to the Philippines on Tuesday (November 17) and he delivered a surprising two-word answer.

“It’s life,” he said.

All of the issues seemed to begin last Friday with the FAA’s ground stop, in which all U.S. flights were ordered not to take off “due to extraordinary circumstances and for reasons of safety.” The order was lifted about four hours later and was blamed on a telecommunications network outage that was impacting the air traffic control centers.

Trump, of course, blamed the outage on the Biden administration.

There were also outages with Microsoft Outlook last Thursday, plus a United Airlines issue on Monday, and then a Chase Bank issue that caused people to not have access to their money for a brief period.

Trump added, “When you’re big and powerful and you have all the money, things like that happen. It’s fine.”

Trump isn’t concerned about Thanksgiving week travel and says that “people are safe.”

Biden recently revealed what Trump allegedly wrote in a note to him before leaving the White House in 2021.

Posted To:Donald Trump Politics