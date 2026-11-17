‘DWTS’ Mirrorball Winners: Which Pro Has the Most Trophies & Who Is Chasing Their First?

Credit: Disney/Christopher Willard

Dancing with the Stars‘ Season 35 Semi-Finals is set to kick off tonight (November 17) on ABC.

While watching, you may be curious how many Mirror Ball trophies the pros have to their name. Some of the newer pros have not yet won, while some of the more veteran dancers have won several times over the years.

Scroll down to see who has the most wins, and who is still searching for their first…

6 Wins

Derek Hough: Season 7 (Brooke Burke), Season 10 (Nicole Scherzinger), Season 11 (Jennifer Grey), Season 16 (Kellie Pickler), Season 17 (Amber Riley), Season 21 (Bindi Irwin)

3 Wins

Mark Ballas: Season 6 (Kristi Yamaguchi), Season 8 (Shawn Johnson), Season 31 (Charli D’Amelio)

Val Chmerkovskiy: Season 20 (Rumer Willis), Season 23 (Laurie Hernandez), Season 32 (Xochitl Gomez)

2 Wins

Cheryl Burke: Season 2 (Drew Lachey), Season 3 (Emmitt Smith)

Julianne Hough: Season 4 (Apolo Anton Ohno), Season 5 (Hélio Castroneves)

Kym Johnson Herjavec: Season 9 (Donny Osmond), Season 12 (Hines Ward)

Peta Murgatroyd: Season 14 (Donald Driver), Season 22 (Nyle DiMarco)

Jenna Johnson: Season 26 (Adam Rippon), Season 33 (Joey Graziadei)

Witney Carson: Season 19 (Alfonso Ribeiro), Season 34 (Robert Irwin)

1 Win

Alec Mazo: Season 1 (Kelly Monaco)

Karina Smirnoff: Season 13 (J.R. Martinez)

Tony Dovolani: Season 15 (Melissa Rycroft)

Maksim Chmerkovskiy: Season 18 (Meryl Davis)

Emma Slater: Season 24 (Rashad Jennings)

Lindsay Arnold: Season 25 (Jordan Fisher)

Sharna Burgess: Season 27 (Bobby Bones)

Alan Bersten: Season 28 (Hannah Brown)

Artem Chigvintsev: Season 29 (Kaitlyn Bristowe)

Daniella Karagach: Season 30 (Iman Shumpert)

Still Competing in Tonight’s Semi-Finals, Haven’t Won Yet

Pasha Pashkov (partnered with Amber Glenn)

Rylee Arnold (partnered with Connor Wood)

Jan Ravnik (partnered with Tatyana Ali)

Eliminated Earlier This Season, Still Searching for First Win

Brandon Armstrong (eliminated Week 4 with Ciara Miller)

Britt Stewart (eliminated Week 3 with Taylor Hanson)

Ezra Sosa (eliminated Week 8 with Julia Stiles)

Adele Zaikman (first-time pro; eliminated Premiere Night 1 with Conner Leavitt)

Hailey Bills (first-time pro; eliminated Premiere Night 2 with Sarah Jane Nader)

Posted To:ABC Dancing With the Stars Television