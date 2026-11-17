Florence Pugh, Penélope Cruz & Julianne Moore Lead Elle’s 2026 Women in Hollywood Red Carpet (Photos)
Dozens of women stepped out to attend the 2026 Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration event, and we have all the photos from the red carpet!
The honorees and other special guests arrived at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Monday night (November 16) in Beverly Hills, California.
Each year, Elle holds the gala and awards celebration to honor influential women, actresses, producers, directors, and other creative forces in the entertainment industry. The event has been running for more than 30 years now after it was established in 1994.
This year featured honorees Inde Navarette, Florence Pugh, Penélope Cruz, Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosalind Eleazar, Julianne Moore, and so many more stars! Ralph Lauren, Bulgari, and Evian presented.
Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration…
Abby Elliott
Alexander Skarsgard
Alexandra Shipp
Ashley Benson
Ashley Park
Ashley in Christian Cowan.
Ayesha Harris
Brianne Howey
Brianne in a Peserico look and Martin Katz jewelry.
Bryce Dallas Howard
Carrie Coon
Carrie in Ralph Lauren and Fred Leighton jewelry.
Danna Paolo
Danna in LSOUL.
Elizabeth Debicki
Elle Chapman
Elsa Hosk
Fiona Dourif
Florence Pugh
Florence in Ralph Lauren.
H.E.R.
H.E.R. in Dauphinette.
Inde Navarette
Inde in Ralph Lauren.
Isabel May
Jackie Tohn
Jackie in Victoria Beckham and Gabriel & Co. jewelry.
Jeannie Mai
Jeannie in Bent Kahina.
Jennifer Morrison
Jennifer in a look by Genny and Martin Katz jewelry.
Julianne Moore
Karen Pittman
Katherine LaNasa
Katherine in Sau Lee.
Krys Marshall
Lilah Pate
Lily James
Louisa Jacobson
Louisa in Ralph Lauren and Repossi jewelry.
Madelaine Petsch
Madelaine in archive Donna Karen, Cassdei shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Sheryl Lowe jewelry.
Madison Beer
Madison in vintage Escada.
Madison Hu
Maia Reficco
Molly Sims
Molly wore a Ralph Lauren dress with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Andrea Birman shoes. She also had on Hueb earrings, and rings by Le Vian and Toni + Chloë Goutal.
Penélope Cruz
Rachel Zoe
Rain Spencer
Rosalind Eleazer
Rosalind in Ralph Lauren.
Sara Boustany
Sarah Shahi
Sofia Carson
Sofia in Ellie Saab.
Sofia Wylie
Stassi Schroeder
Stassi in Monique Lhullier.
Supriya Ganesh
Tasha Smith
Tasha in Bronx Banco.
Victoria Justice
Victoria in Aadnevik.
Xochitl Gomez
Posted To:Abby Elliott Alexander Skarsgard Alexandra Shipp Amelia Gray Ashley Benson Ashley Park Ayesha Harris Brianne Howey Bryce Dallas Howard Carrie Coon Danna Paola Elle Chapman Elsa Hosk Event Photos Fiona Dourif Florence Pugh H.E.R. Inde Navarette Isabel May Jackie Tohn Jeannie Mai Jennifer Morrison Julianne Moore Karen Pittman Katherine LaNasa Krys Marshall Lilah Pate Lily Jones Louisa Jacobson Madeline Petsch Madison Beer Madison Hu Maia Reficco Mark Bridges Molly Sims Penelope Cruz Rachel Zoe rain spencer Rosalind Eleazer Sara Boustany Sarah Shahi Seth Rogen Sofia Carson Sofia Wylie Stassi Schroeder Supriya Ganesh Tasha Smith Tracy Letts Victoria Justice Xochitl Gomez