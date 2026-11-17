Florence Pugh, Penélope Cruz & Julianne Moore Lead Elle’s 2026 Women in Hollywood Red Carpet (Photos)

Credit: Getty Images

Dozens of women stepped out to attend the 2026 Elle’s Women in Hollywood celebration event, and we have all the photos from the red carpet!

The honorees and other special guests arrived at the Beverly Wilshire, A Four Seasons Hotel on Monday night (November 16) in Beverly Hills, California.

Each year, Elle holds the gala and awards celebration to honor influential women, actresses, producers, directors, and other creative forces in the entertainment industry. The event has been running for more than 30 years now after it was established in 1994.

This year featured honorees Inde Navarette, Florence Pugh, Penélope Cruz, Carrie Coon, Elizabeth Debicki, Rosalind Eleazar, Julianne Moore, and so many more stars! Ralph Lauren, Bulgari, and Evian presented.

Keep scrolling to see all of the celebs at the Elle Women in Hollywood celebration…

Abby Elliott

Alexander Skarsgard

Alexandra Shipp

Ashley Benson

Ashley Park

Ashley in Christian Cowan.

Ayesha Harris

Brianne Howey

Brianne in a Peserico look and Martin Katz jewelry.

Bryce Dallas Howard

Carrie Coon

Carrie in Ralph Lauren and Fred Leighton jewelry.

Danna Paolo

Danna in LSOUL.

Elizabeth Debicki

Elle Chapman

Elsa Hosk

Fiona Dourif

Florence Pugh

Florence in Ralph Lauren.

H.E.R.

H.E.R. in Dauphinette.

Inde Navarette

Inde in Ralph Lauren.

Isabel May

Jackie Tohn

Jackie in Victoria Beckham and Gabriel & Co. jewelry.

Jeannie Mai

Jeannie in Bent Kahina.

Jennifer Morrison

Jennifer in a look by Genny and Martin Katz jewelry.

Julianne Moore

Karen Pittman

Katherine LaNasa

Katherine in Sau Lee.

Krys Marshall

Lilah Pate

Lily James

Louisa Jacobson

Louisa in Ralph Lauren and Repossi jewelry.

Madelaine Petsch

Madelaine in archive Donna Karen, Cassdei shoes, a Tyler Ellis bag, and Sheryl Lowe jewelry.

Madison Beer

Madison in vintage Escada.

Madison Hu

Maia Reficco

Molly Sims

Molly wore a Ralph Lauren dress with a Jimmy Choo clutch and Andrea Birman shoes. She also had on Hueb earrings, and rings by Le Vian and Toni + Chloë Goutal.

Penélope Cruz

Rachel Zoe

Rain Spencer

Rosalind Eleazer

Rosalind in Ralph Lauren.

Sara Boustany

Sarah Shahi

Sofia Carson

Sofia in Ellie Saab.

Sofia Wylie

Stassi Schroeder

Stassi in Monique Lhullier.

Supriya Ganesh

Tasha Smith

Tasha in Bronx Banco.

Victoria Justice

Victoria in Aadnevik.

Xochitl Gomez

Posted To:Abby Elliott Alexander Skarsgard Alexandra Shipp Amelia Gray Ashley Benson Ashley Park Ayesha Harris Brianne Howey Bryce Dallas Howard Carrie Coon Danna Paola Elle Chapman Elsa Hosk Event Photos Fiona Dourif Florence Pugh H.E.R. Inde Navarette Isabel May Jackie Tohn Jeannie Mai Jennifer Morrison Julianne Moore Karen Pittman Katherine LaNasa Krys Marshall Lilah Pate Lily Jones Louisa Jacobson Madeline Petsch Madison Beer Madison Hu Maia Reficco Mark Bridges Molly Sims Penelope Cruz Rachel Zoe rain spencer Rosalind Eleazer Sara Boustany Sarah Shahi Seth Rogen Sofia Carson Sofia Wylie Stassi Schroeder Supriya Ganesh Tasha Smith Tracy Letts Victoria Justice Xochitl Gomez