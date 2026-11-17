GMA’s Gio Benitez Reveals Coronary Artery Disease Diagnosis at Age 41

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News anchor Gio Benitez has revealed he has been diagnosed with coronary artery disease.

What Is Coronary Artery Disease?

According to Cleveland Clinic, “Coronary artery disease (CAD) limits blood flow in your coronary arteries, which deliver blood to your heart muscle. Cholesterol and other substances make up plaque that narrows your coronary arteries. Chest pain is the most common CAD symptom. CAD can lead to a heart attack, abnormal heart rhythms or heart failure. Many treatments are available.”

How Gio Benitez Was Diagnosed with Coronary Artery Disease

The 41-year-old Good Morning America Sunday co-anchor revealed in a new profile that he has a family history of heart issues. As a result he went to see Dr. Tara Narula, the Chief Medical Correspondent for ABC News.

“My grandmother, 61 years old — died of a heart attack. My aunt had heart attack in her sleep, also young. My uncle? Heart attack. He was young, too. My other uncle, another heart attack, also young,” he shared with People.

Dr. Narula sent Gio for a test called a coronary artery calcium scan, where any result above 100 is considered abnormal. His score was 137.

Gio added, “I actually had panic attacks every night for about a week after I heard. My husband would go to sleep or I’d been in my hotel room, because I was traveling for work, and that’s when I would literally just start thinking the worst.”

Gio Says Treatment Is Helping

Treatment for coronary artery disease can include statins, which is a medication that can help lower cholesterol, on top of lifestyle adjustments like exercise, proper nutrition and sleep. Some doctors might recommend aspirin as well.

Gio said his new treatments are helping: “I’m feeling really, really good. What she said would happen is happening. So that’s helped put my mind at ease.”

On GMA on Tuesday (November 17), Gio discussed his diagnosis on the morning program.

FULL INTERVIEW: ABC News’ @giobenitez was recently diagnosed with coronary artery disease, despite feeling perfectly healthy. Chief Medical Correspondent @drtaranarula shares more about the scan he underwent to get his diagnosis. https://t.co/FHe8HEpL25 — Good Morning America (@GMA) November 17, 2026

“It shocked me because I feel totally fine — I eat right, I exercise, I do all the right things,” he said on the program.

“I never thought that a $100 medical test could save my life,” Gio added.

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