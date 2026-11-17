‘GTA 6’ Release Time Revealed: What Time Can You Start Playing ‘Grand Theft Auto VI’?

Credit: YouTube: Rockstar Games

Grand Theft Auto VI is almost here, and fans are counting down the hours until they can finally start playing!

The highly anticipated new game from Rockstar Games officially launches Thursday (November 19), more than 13 years after the release of Grand Theft Auto V.

The latest installment takes players back to Vice City, following protagonists Jason Duval and Lucia Caminos as they become caught up in a criminal conspiracy across the fictional state of Leonida.

With the release just days away, fans are wondering exactly what time the game becomes available, especially those hoping to play as soon as possible.

Fortunately, Rockstar has confirmed the official release time for both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

What Time Does GTA 6 Come Out on November 19?

According to Rockstar Games’ official support page, Grand Theft Auto VI will become available at midnight local time on Thursday, November 19, 2026, on both PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X|S.

That means the game is scheduled to unlock at 12:00 a.m. in each region, rather than launching simultaneously around the world.

For U.S. players, that means Thursday at midnight according to the announced local-time schedule, although players should check the countdown displayed on their console for their specific unlock time.

Some fans in other countries will be able to start playing earlier because of time zone differences.

Can You Download GTA 6 Before the Release Date?

Yes! Players who have pre-ordered the digital version of GTA 6 can already download the game ahead of its official launch.

Pre-loading began Tuesday (November 10) on both platforms. PlayStation 5 downloads became available at midnight local time, while Xbox Series X|S pre-loading began simultaneously worldwide at 12 a.m. GMT.

However, downloading the game early does not mean you can start playing immediately. You’ll still need to wait until the official November 19 unlock time.

Rockstar also confirms that the download requires up to 212 GB of available storage, depending on the device.

For anyone wondering about other platforms, Grand Theft Auto VI is currently launching only on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S.

Rockstar Games has not announced an official PC release date.

Find out everything we know about when GTA 6 could come to PC.

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