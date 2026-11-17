Harry Shum Jr. Says His Mom Told Him ‘I Love You’ for the First Time After ‘DWTS’

Credit: Amanda Edwards/Getty Images

Harry Shum Jr. is sharing something deeply personal and moving that happened to him as a result of his time on Dancing with the Stars.

The 44-year-old Glee alum is currently competing on the show’s 35th season with his pro partner Jenna Johnson and revealed in a heartfelt Instagram video posted on Sunday (November 15) that his mom told him “I love you” for the first time recently.

Harry Shum Jr.’s mom reacted to his Dancing with the Stars performance

She said it while gushing about his excellent jazz performance set to Mary Poppins‘ “Supercalifragilisticexpialidocious” during Disney night.

“I had quite a breakthrough last night,” Harry shared. “Not the typical breakthrough that anyone my age would ever say. Yesterday I was in a conversation with her and we were just catching up and she was telling me how much she loved the dances.”

“Then she started talking about Marry Poppins dance, and I’ve never heard her talk about anything like this. She’s a painter, she loves to paint, and she said watching that dance made her feel like what she feels like when she paints,” he said.

Afterward, she went into more specific details about the dance, and revealed she watched it multiple times.

Why hearing “I love you” meant so much to the Glee star

Harry continued, “Then, in the end, she started telling me, like, ‘You know what, just keep going, do your best, that’s all that matters.’ And then she said, ‘Okay, I know you’re tired. I love you, goodnight.’ If you know, you know. In certain cultures, your parents just never say that, they just show it. And to say ‘I love you’ unlocked something in me.”

Dancing with the Stars season 35 winner odds shift ahead of semifinalists: See where Harry ranks!

“Forty-four years later, hearing ‘I love you’ for the first time from your mom. That is growth. I just wanted to share that with you guys,” the Grey’s Anatomy actor concluded.

He also pointed out that his mom told him he was “bringing a lot of people joy.”

In the actual caption of his post, Harry said “I love you too, mom” and finished off his message with sincere gratitude toward everyone who has been showing him love every week.

Posted To:Dancing With the Stars Harry Shum Jr.