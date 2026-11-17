Hunter Schafer Rocks Dress with Built-In Trousers at ‘Blade Runner 2099’ London Premiere with Michelle Yeoh

Credit: Getty

Hunter Schafer and Michelle Yeoh are promoting their new series Blade Runner 2099 in London!

The co-stars hit the red carpet together for the TV show’s special screening on Tuesday (November 17) at Odeon Luxe Leicester Square in London, England.

They were joined at the event by co-stars Tom Burke, Sheila Atim, Matthew Needham, Dimitri Abold, Katelyn Rose Downey, Lewis Gribben, Johnny Harris and Hugo Hamlet.

All about Hunter and Michelle’s looks

Hunter chose a Celine outfit. She’s wearing an asymmetrical bustier dress in silk duchess satin with pegged tux trousers and a white satin slingback.

Michelle is wearing Givenchy by Sarah Burton. She’s in a white leather back-to-front shirt, worn with black leather slashed mini skirt, and black Shark Pinch over-the-knee leather boots.

Sheila is wearing Robert Wun.

What is Blade Runner 2099 about?

The new TV series serves as a sequel to the 1982 movie Blade Runner and Ryan Gosling‘s 2017 movie Blade Runner 2049.

Fifty years after the events of Blade Runner 2049, Los Angeles has been reborn, just not by humanity. Cora (Schafer), a fugitive in a final bid to stop running, takes on one last identity: a Blade Runner. Forced to partner with Olwen (Yeoh), a Replicant days from dying, she hunts down a runaway hiding a truth that could collapse their fragile city.

Check out more premiere photos below!

Posted To:Blade Runner 2099 Dimitri Abold Event Photos Hugo Hamlet Hunter Schafer Johnny Harris Katelyn Rose Downey Lewis Gribben Matthew Needham Michelle Yeoh Sheila Atim Tom Burke